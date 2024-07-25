Japan Beverage Group Asahi to Quit Restaurant Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese beverage group Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. said Thursday that it will quit the restaurant business by selling its "ryotei" high-end restaurant operator Nadaman Co. to food service company Onodera Group Co.

The move will allow Asahi Group to concentrate on its liquor and beverage operations, an official said.

In the transaction, expected to be completed Sept. 1, intermediary holding company Asahi Group Japan Ltd. will sell all its shares in Nadaman, which has 74 restaurants and delicatessens in Japan and abroad.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]