Japan “Furusato Nozei” Donations Top 1 T. Yen for 1st Time

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--The annual amount of money collected under Japan’s “furusato nozei” hometown donation system is believed to have exceeded 1 trillion yen in fiscal 2023 for the first time ever, sources said Thursday.

The number of people who received residential tax breaks through the system is also believed to have hit a record high of some 10 million.

The internal affairs ministry will release the results as early as next week after scrutinizing details, including breakdowns by local governments, the sources said.

Under the system, introduced in fiscal 2008, taxpayers can make donations to local governments of their choice. The amount of the donation minus 2,000 yen is deducted from the donor’s residential and other taxes the following year.

The annual amount of donations made under the system grew from 8.1 billion yen in fiscal 2008 to 965.4 billion yen in fiscal 2022.

