Brazil Apologizes for Persecution of Japan Immigrants in WWII

Brasilia, July 25 (Jiji Press)--The Brazilian government issued its first formal apology Thursday for its persecution of Japanese immigrants during World War II.

The apology restores the dignity that Japanese Brazilians lost due to the government's past atrocities, 79 years after the end of the war. Brazil has the world's largest community of people of Japanese descent outside of Japan itself.

The Brazilian amnesty commission, an advisory panel to the government, reached a unanimous decision to give the apology.

Enea Almeida, chair of the commission, said that the panel admits to the Brazilian government's wrongdoing of persecuting Japanese immigrants and gives an apology on its behalf.

She also said in Japanese that Brazil seeks forgiveness for the persecution of Japanese Brazilians' ancestors.

