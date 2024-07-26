Memorial Ceremony Held for Victims of 2016 Care Home Attack in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Sagamihara, Kanagawa Pref., July 26 (Jiji Press)--A memorial ceremony was held in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Friday to mourn for the 19 people killed in a knife attack on Tsukui Yamayuri-en, a prefectural care home for people with disabilities, eight years ago.

"Please watch over me and everyone at Tsukui Yamayuri-en from the heaven," Yukari Okutsu, who leads a community group formed by residents of the facility, said in a speech.

Kiyomitsu Nagai, head of the facility, said: "Even after eight years have passed, your smiles are alive in our hearts. You will be always with us."

The ceremony was held at the facility and attended by 89 people, including bereaved families, who offered a moment of silence for the victims. They later laid flowers at a memorial monument.

At a press conference after the ceremony, Kanagawa Governor Yuji Kuroiwa called for greater efforts to ensure the safety of care homes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]