1 Dead, 3 Missing in Northeastern Japan after Heavy Rain

Newsfrom Japan

Yamagata/Akita, July 26 (Jiji Press)--One person has died and three others have gone missing amid severe rain in the northeastern Japan prefectures of Yamagata and Akita, police said Friday.

An 86-year-old man was found dead near a river in the city of Akita Friday morning. In the Akita city of Yuzawa, a male worker in his 60s has gone missing since a landslide on Thursday.

Yamagata prefectural police have lost contact with two officers who were heading by police car to a resident who had made a distress call in the city of Shinjo. The police believe that the car was swept away. The resident was rescued.

The Mogami River overflooded in the Yamagata village of Tozawa in the early hours of Friday, according to the land ministry.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a second emergency warning for heavy rain for parts of Yamagata late Thursday, which was downgraded to a warning Friday morning.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]