4 Missing in Northeastern Japan after Heavy Rain

Yamagata/Akita, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Four people have gone missing amid severe rain in the northeastern Japan prefectures of Yamagata and Akita, including two police officers responding to a distress call, police said Friday.

Yamagata prefectural police have lost contact with two officers who were heading by police car to a resident who had made a distress call in the city of Shinjo. The police believe that the car was swept away. The resident was rescued.

In the city of Akita, an 86-year-old man went missing Thursday and Akita prefectural police believe that he may have been swept away by a river. In the Akita city of Yuzawa, a male worker in his 60s went missing following a landslide.

The Mogami River overflooded in the Yamagata village of Tozawa in the early hours of Friday, according to the land ministry.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a second emergency warning for heavy rain for parts of Yamagata late Thursday, which was downgraded to a warning Friday morning.

