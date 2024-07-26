S. Korea to Accept Sado Gold Mines as World Heritage Site

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, July 26 (Jiji Press)--South Korea is now going to accept designation of forced labor-linked gold mines on Japan's Sado Island as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site, a senior official of the country's Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee, where South Korea has representation, is likely to decide to inscribe the Sado Island Gold Mines on the heritage list at a meeting in New Delhi on Saturday without a vote, the official told local news media.

Alleging that many people from the Korean Peninsula were forced to work at the mining complex, also including silver mines, on the Niigata Prefecture island during World War II, when the peninsula was under Japan's coronial rule, South Korea initially responded harshly to Japan's move to seek the historic industrial site's heritage registration.

To obtain Seoul's consent, Tokyo launched bilateral negotiations.

Meanwhile, the International Council on Monuments and Sites, which advises the UNESCO committee, made three recommendations to Japan last month including the removal from the proposed site a district with many remains of relatively new mines built in the post-Edo period from 1868.

