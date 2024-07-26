Japan, China Foreign Chiefs Agree to Promote Strategic Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Vientiane, Laos, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Friday agreed to promote a mutually beneficial strategic relationship.

Kamikawa and Wang also affirmed that the two sides will continue to make efforts for building a constructive and stable bilateral relationship and increasing bilateral communication patiently, including through their mutual visits.

It was the first meeting between them since they held discussions in Busan, South Korea, in November 2023.

In the day's meeting in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, Kamikawa and Wang agreed to accelerate talks to solve issues related to releases into the ocean of tritium-containing treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Kamikawa again called on China to immediately lift its import ban on Japanese fishery products, introduced in response to the start of the treated water releases in August last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]