Assigning Multiple Volunteer Probation Officers Promoted in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Justice Ministry has decided to expand the scope of cases in which multiple volunteer probation officers are assigned to watch over a person on probation, it was learned Friday.

The move is part of measures to ensure the safety of volunteer probation officers announced the same day.

On Thursday, the ministry notified probation office heads nationwide of these measures, which were compiled in response to the alleged murder of a volunteer probation officer by a person on probation in the city of Otsu, the capital of Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, in May.

Previously in Japan, one volunteer probation officer was assigned to watch over an individual on probation in most cases and multiple officers were assigned only in limited instances such as cases handled by less experienced officers.

The ministry will now assign multiple volunteer probation officers in a wider range of cases by having parole officers, who are staff members of the ministry, hear all volunteer officers’ intentions in advance and coordinate multiple assignments according to their wishes.

