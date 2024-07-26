Ginowan Mayor Dies on Official Trip to Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--The mayor of the city of Ginowan in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, was found dead at a hotel in the Akasaka area in Tokyo's Minato Ward on Friday.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, 70-year-old Masanori Matsugawa was in the Japanese capital on official business. Police believe from the situation that he may have died from an illness.

Together with a hotel staff, a Ginowan city government employee went up to the room where Matsugawa was staying, after the mayor failed to turn up at the hotel's lobby at a prearranged time.

They found the mayor lying on the bed at around 9:35 a.m., still in his night-clothes. He was confirmed dead at the site.

According to the city of Ginowan, Matsugawa was in Tokyo to visit the Cabinet Office to make a request on the use of the site hosting the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in Ginowan after the U.S. base's relocation to the Henoko coastal area in Nago, also in Okinawa.

