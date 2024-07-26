Tsuruga N-Reactor Fails to Meet Japanese Safety Standards

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Regulators Friday concluded that the No. 2 reactor of Japan Atomic Power Co.'s nuclear power plant in Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, does not meet new safety standards.

The continuity of the fault directly under the reactor from a nearby active fault "cannot be denied," the Nuclear Regulation Authority said.

It will be the first time for a nuclear reactor to fail to pass screening under the standards, introduced in response to the 2011 nuclear accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 plant, since the NRA was launched in 2012.

After the judgment becomes formal, it will be impossible for Japan Atomic Power to restart the 1.16-million-kilowatt reactor. The company faces the need to make a tough choice, such as decommissioning.

The safety standards do not allow the installation of important nuclear plant facilities, such as reactor buildings, on any active faults.

