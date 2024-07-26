Haneda, 4 Other Airports to Increase Air Traffic Controllers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry said Friday that 14 air traffic controllers will be added from Thursday at five busy airports following a deadly aircraft collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport in January.

The increase is aimed at boosting surveillance of takeoffs and landings, including through monitoring of radio contacts with pilots.

The five airports are Haneda Airport, Narita International Airport near Tokyo, Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, Fukuoka Airport in the Kyushu southwestern region and Naha Airport in southernmost Okinawa Prefecture.

Of the 14 controllers, six will be allocated to Haneda and two each to the other four airports.

Following the increase, the authorized number of air traffic controllers will be 2,068, of which about 120 are vacant. The vacancies will be filled by hiring more students from Aeronautical Safety College, which trains such controllers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]