NTT to End "Dial 177" Weather Info Service in March 2025

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corp. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corp. said Friday that they will end their "dial 177" weather information service at the end of March 2025.

The decision came as people can now easily check weather information with smartphones.

NTT East and NTT West are streamlining operations that are seeing declining demand. Last week, the two companies said they will scrap the paper version of their "TownPage" yellow pages and their "dial 104" telephone directory assistance service.

According to NTT East, the 177 service, which provides local weather information when the number is dialed, was annually used more than 300 million times across Japan around 1988, but its use plunged to 5.56 million times in fiscal 2023.

