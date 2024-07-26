New COVID-19 Cases Up for 11th Straight Week in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--New COVID-19 cases reported from about 5,000 regularly monitored medical institutions across Japan have increased for the 11th consecutive week, health ministry data showed Friday.

The number of new cases per institution stood at 13.62 for the week through Sunday.

By prefecture, Saga logged the highest average with 31.08.

The figure stood at 29.72 in Miyazaki, 27.38 in Kagoshima, 27.13 in Kumamoto, 24.02 in Oita, 23.32 in Kochi and 23.13 in Nagasaki. Okinawa posted 22.06, and Aichi 20.82.

