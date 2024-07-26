Embattled Hyogo Governor Vows to Serve Out His Term

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito, facing power harassment and other allegations, vowed Friday to serve out his current term through July 2025.

"My way of fulfilling responsibility is to steadily and fully perform daily duties over the next year," Saito told reporters.

The governor again apologized for causing great concern, while rejecting as "groundless" the allegations, which were made by a prefectural government official who has been found dead.

"I will respond appropriately" to investigations by a special committee of the prefectural assembly and a third-party organization, Saito said.

The governor fended off criticism of the prefectural government's disciplinary action against the deceased official. "The prefectural government has been taking appropriate steps, including an internal investigation," he stressed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]