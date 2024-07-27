Japan, Norway Agree to Cooperate for Safety of Paris Games

Newsfrom Japan

Vientiane, Laos, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Norwegian counterpart Espen Eide, meeting in the Laotian capital of Vientiane, have agreed to cooperate for safety of the Paris Olympic Games following the vandalism, such as arson, that hit France's high-speed railway network early Friday.

In the meeting held Friday, Kamikawa sought concrete cooperation with Norway, including in the Arctic region.

Eide replied by saying that Norway wants to collaborate with Japan toward reinforcing the international order based on the rule of law.

Kamikawa also met with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. They reconfirmed the promotion of security cooperation among their countries and Italy, including the planned joint development of a next-generation fighter jet.

