ASEAN, Japan, China, S. Korea to Cooperate in Finance, Food Security

Vientiane, Laos, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from, Japan, China, South Korea and Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states affirmed Saturday that the Chiang Mai initiative, a regional currency swap arrangement for addressing financial crises, will be utilized in time of natural disasters as well.

At their meeting in the Laotian capital of Vientiane, the ministers also agreed to work together in the field of food security.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said that it is important to maintain and reinforce the international order based on the rule of law for the region to continue stable economic growth.

She added that Japan wants to live up to expectations from the ASEAN countries while closely communicating with China and South Korea.

The participating ministers also exchanged opinions on North Korea's nuclear and missile development and other regional issues, including the situation in Myanmar, where political instability continues.

