Japan's Sado Island Gold Mines OK'd for World Heritage Listing

New Delhi/Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--The UNESCO World Heritage Committee unanimously decided Saturday to register the Sado Island Gold Mines in central Japan as a World Cultural Heritage site.

The site, which was once the world's largest gold mine complex, was approved for inscription on the heritage list at a committee meeting in New Delhi.

In June, the International Council on Monuments and Sites, which advises the UNESCO committee, made a recommendation seeking additional information on the gold mines on Sado Island in Niigata Prefecture.

A committee member praised the Sado Island Gold Mines site as "an exceptional example of the ingenuity of manual mining and smelting technology in a period when mechanization was progressively being introduced elsewhere."

South Korea had initially opposed the registration of the site, protesting to the Japanese government that the mining complex was the site of forced labor involving people from the Korean Peninsula during World War II. In response, the UNESCO committee recommended that Japan develop "facilities that comprehensively address, at the site level, the whole history of the nominated property throughout all periods of mining exploitation."

