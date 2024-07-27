Rice Shortage Caused by Last Year's Heat Wave Strikes Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan is suffering from a scarcity of rice as quality issues stemming from the heat wave last year has led to a decline in distribution.

Some supermarkets have put restrictions on purchases of the staple in order to prevent panic buying, and prices are shooting up due also to increased demand for dining out on the back of a rebound in the number of foreign travelers to Japan.

This year's rice harvest is also feared to be impacted by the scorching heat, spurring a sense of uncertainty among producers and consumers.

"It is the first time rice has been so scarce since the 'rice riots of the Heisei era,'" a shortage of rice experienced in 1993 due to poor harvest blamed on a cold summer, Hiromichi Akiba, president of midsize supermarket chain Akidai, said. Amid repeated price increases, Akidai's main store in Tokyo's Nerima Ward recently limited rice purchases to one item per customer, prompting anxiety among customers.

"I eat rice every day. What should I do now?" a female customer in her 70s asked.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]