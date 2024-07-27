Paris Olympics Begins with Opening Ceremony on Seine River

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, July 26 (Jiji Press)--The Paris Olympic Games fully kicked off Friday with an opening ceremony featuring a parade of boats carrying athletes from over 200 countries and regions on the Seine River.

French President Emmanuel Macron declared the Paris Games open, and the country's judoka Teddy Riner and former track and field athlete Marie-Jose Perec lit the Olympic cauldron. It is the third time that the French capital hosts the Olympic Games, after 1900 and 1924. Some 11,000 Olympians will compete in 329 events across 32 sports over 17 days through Aug. 11.

Japan was the 93rd delegation in the procession of boats on the river flowing through the heart of Paris, led by flagbearers Misaki Emura, a fencer, and Shigeyuki Nakarai, a breaker known as "Shigekix." The country did not name a delegation captain.

Japan, which sent its largest-ever delegation to a foreign Olympics with over 400 athletes, is aiming to net 20 gold medals at the Paris Games, a record high in an Olympics held outside the Asian nation. Japan grabbed 27 gold medals in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The first Japanese medal at the Paris Games will be the country's 500th Summer Olympic medal.

The parade on a 6-kilometer stretch of the Seine and the cauldron-lighting at the Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower, held in rainy weather, marked the first time that a Summer Games opening ceremony was held outside an Olympic facility.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]