Suzuki, Yellen Discuss Aid to Ukraine

Rio de Janeiro, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday discussed aid to Ukraine, including through the use of frozen Russian assets.

Meeting in Rio de Janeiro on the fringe of two-day talks among finance ministers and central bank chiefs from the Group of 20 advanced and merging economies, Suzuki and Yellen also talked about international digital service taxes, which would apparently be aimed at targeting information technology giants.

According to Japanese government sources, the two officials also exchanged views on issues related to the foreign exchange and other financial markets. They developed "a common understanding" on a wide range of issues, Masato Kanda, Japanese vice finance minister for international affairs, said.

The U.S. Treasury Department said that Yellen "underscored her appreciation" for the steps Japan has taken to combat Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, including on the use of immobilized Russian assets.

