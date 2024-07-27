2 Dead, 3 Missing in Northeastern Japan Heavy Rain

Newsfrom Japan

Yamagata/Akita, July 27 (Jiji Press)--A male police officer has been confirmed dead and a woman was newly found to have gone missing in heavy rain that is pounding the neighboring northeastern Japan prefectures of Yamagata and Akita.

As of Saturday, fatalities from the disaster stood at two while three people were missing.

According to the Yamagata prefectural police department, two male officers in their 20s who were heading by police car to a resident who had made a distress call in the city of Shinjo on Thursday night were swept away. One of the police officers was found in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest Friday afternoon and was confirmed dead by Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Yamagata city of Sakata said Saturday that an 86-year-old woman is missing.

Due to a seasonal rain front, Yamagata and Akita are likely to see severe rain continue until around Tuesday, and the Japan Meteorological Agency is calling on people to beware of rising and overflowing rivers, landslides and flooding of low-lying areas.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]