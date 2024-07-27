Sado Residents Cheer Gold Mine Site's World Heritage Inscription

Newsfrom Japan

Sado, Niigata Pref./New Delhi, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Residents of Sado Island cheered a UNESCO committee's decision Saturday on the registration of now-defunct gold mines in the central Japan island as a World Cultural Heritage site.

About 200 people gathered at the Kirarium Sado information center on the Sado Island Gold Mines in the island city of Sado, Niigata Prefecture, to watch an online livestream of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting in New Delhi. They erupted into cheers after the committee decided following roughly 20 minutes of deliberation to inscribe the site on the heritage list.

"What we will do from now is important," Ko Nakano, 83, head of a local civic group that has been aiming to make the gold mines a World Heritage site, said. "We want to work hard with everyone so that we can protect and utilize the precious cultural heritage and make the island more prosperous."

"It is also our big responsibility to get along with" South Korea, which had initially opposed the site's World Heritage registration but ultimately joined the unanimous approval of the inscription, Nakano said.

Satoru Oyamada, 51, resident of Nagano Prefecture, which borders Niigata, is visiting the island from Wednesday on a family trip. Oyamada had not known about the UNESCO committee meeting and said, "It is nice that I was able to come at the timing of the registration."

