Judoka Tsunoda Wins Gold for Japan's 1st Paris Games Medal

Paris, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Natsumi Tsunoda won gold in the women's 48-kilogram judo competition at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, bringing the first medal to the Asian country in the Summer Games.

She defeated Mongolia's Bavuudorj Baasankhuu in the final. She is the first Japanese judoka to win the women's 48-kg event at an Olympics since Ryoko Tani in the 2004 Athens Games.

Tsunoda's gold medal is the 500th Summer Olympic medal for Japan. The country made its Olympic debut at the 1912 Summer Games in Stockholm. In the 1920 Antwerp Olympics, Ichiya Kumagai netted a silver medal in the men's tennis singles competition, which became the first Olympic medal for Japan.

Japan's Summer Games medal haul had reached 499 in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Among other Japanese judoka at the Paris Olympics, Ryuju Nagayama clinched a bronze medal in the men's 60-kg category.

