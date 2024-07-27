ASEAN-Related Foreign Minister Meetings in Laos End Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Vientiane, Laos, July 27 (Jiji Press)--A series of foreign ministers meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations members in the Laotian capital of Vientiane, some of which were also joined by ministers from countries including Japan and the United States, ended on Saturday.

Taking place on Saturday were a meeting of the East Asia Summit framework, participated by Japan, the United States, China, Russia and other countries, and a meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum, whose members include North Korea.

Mainly on the agenda at the series of meetings were the situation in Myanmar, where political instability continues, and issues in the South China Sea, where tensions are growing in the wake of a clash between China and the Philippines. Beijing and Manila have territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Over the South China Sea, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo met for about an hour Friday night. They agreed that the two countries will continue dialogue, but remained apart over the disputes.

At a China-ASEAN meeting Friday, Wang urged countries outside the region not to interfere, keeping in check countries including the United States, which has a mutual defense treaty with the Philippines.

