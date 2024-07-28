2 Japanese Climbers Fall from K2

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Two male Japanese climbers fell from K2, the second-highest mountain in the world after Mount Everest, on Saturday, according to the Japanese Embassy in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

Their safety is unknown, embassy officials said. One of the men is in his 30s and the other in his 40s.

The embassy is gathering information from local authorities while providing necessary support such as contacting people concerned, the officials said.

K2, which is 8,611 meters tall, is located in the Karakoram range in northern Pakistan.

Between June and this month, two of three Japanese men who were climbing Spantik, a 7,027-meter peak in the Karakoram range, died partly by falling from the mountain. The other man has not been found.

