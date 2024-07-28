Japan, U.S., S. Korea Reaffirm Unity over N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--The defense chiefs of Japan, the United States and South Korea on Sunday reaffirmed the three countries' unity, in response to North Korea's moves to deepen ties with Russia, which continues its invasion of Ukraine, and China's growing maritime expansion.

At a meeting in Tokyo, Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean National Defense Minister Shin Won-sik signed a memorandum of understanding on the institutionalization of activities related to trilateral security cooperation, such as regular defense ministers meetings and joint exercises.

It was the first time for the three countries' defense chiefs to meet in Japan. Kihara, Austin and Shin met in Singapore last month.

Kihara said at the start of the meeting that the three countries' cooperation is set to enter a new stage in both name and reality with this historic meeting.

The memorandum calls on the three countries to take turns to host annual high-level meetings, including those among their defense ministers. Tokyo, Washington and Seoul will also reinforce defense cooperation, including by sharing information on North Korean missiles in real time, and promote joint exercises.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]