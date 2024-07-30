INTERVIEW: Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Urges Continuing Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Kyiv, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan should continue to provide aid for Ukraine as it is for the good of Japan as well, Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda said in a recent interview.

Matsuda, who assumed his position the year before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, said that Ukraine has grown to become a "strong country" in the roughly two and a half years of fighting. He said that Japan should not feel that it has no direct stake in the conflict, as Ukrainian aid helps protect the international order that served as the foundation of Japan's post-World War II recovery.

Reflecting on the current situation in Ukraine, the Japanese ambassador said that the Ukrainian people have united to overcome the initial crisis following the invasion and that the country was partly returning to normal, adding that it is "strengthening confidence in its future."

By making progress toward joining the European Union and NATO, Ukraine "has grown stronger as a country irrespective of the conflict," he said.

He stressed the importance of continuing support to Ukraine amid growing aid fatigue in the United States and Europe. Washington's 60-billion-dollar military aid package was delayed by congressional opposition, posing challenges to Kyiv's military operations and finances.

