Firework Displays Canceled at Summer Festivals in Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Firework displays have been called off at many summer festivals in Japan this year, mainly due to rising personnel costs and complaints about firework cinders.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced summer festivals to be canceled or held on a much smaller scale for the past few years, the summer festival season has yet to return to its full glory before the arrival of the disease in Japan at the start of 2020.

Since that year, the Iruma River Tanabata star festival in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, has been canceled or held on a reduced scale due to COVID-19.

The festival's executive team brought back the pre-COVID style of launching fireworks for last year's event. The decision, however, led to road congestion and large crowds in riverside areas.

For this year's event, set for Saturday and Sunday, the team considered bolstering security to ensure festivalgoers' safety but ultimately decided not to hold a firework display.

