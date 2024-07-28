2 Japanese Climbers in K2 Incident Identified

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, July 28 (Jiji Press)--The two Japanese men who fell from K2, the second-highest mountain in the world after Mount Everest, on Saturday have been identified as famed alpinists belonging to Japanese mountaineering equipment shop operator Ishii Sports.

They are Kazuya Hiraide, 45, who is from Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, and Kenro Nakajima, 39, from the western prefecture of Nara, according to the company.

The safety of both men, who are also mountain photographers, is not known. K2, which is 8,611 meters high, is located in the Karakoram range in northern Pakistan.

Both Hiraide and Nakajima have received the prestigious Piolets d'Or award, given to outstanding mountain climbers, and are known to the world as top alpinists. Nakajima has appeared in Japanese television programs.

According to Ishii Sports and a local mountaineering organization, Hiraide and Nakajima fell from a height of about 7,000 meters while climbing the western cliff of K2 on Saturday.

