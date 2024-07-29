Bereaved Families Climb Mt. Ontake Ahead of 10th Eruption Anniv.

Newsfrom Japan

Nagano, July 29 (Jiji Press)--A group of families of victims of the 2014 Mount Ontake eruption climbed the 3,067-meter mountain, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in central Japan, ahead of the 10th anniversary in September of the eruption, which left 58 people dead and five missing.

Thirteen people took part in Sunday's memorial climb. At the Kengamine peak, they observed a moment of silence at 11:52 a.m., the same time the eruption occurred on Sept. 27, 2014. They also laid flowers and made soap bubbles to mourn for the victims.

The memorial climb has been conducted every year since 2016, and Sunday's marked the ninth such event.

Junichi Horiguchi, 77, who lost his oldest son, then 37, sprinkled whisky from the summit. "My mind has been full of my son" for the past 10 years, said Hoiguchi, who is from the city of Akaiwa, Okayama Prefecture, western Japan.

Tokiya Matsui, 27, who is from the western city of Kobe, hated the mountain when he lost his father, then 47, but he climbed it for the first time on the day. His mind has changed over the past 10 years. "I came to think that I wanted to go to the place where my father died," Matsui said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]