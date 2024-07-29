Japan Grabs 3 Golds, 2 Silvers at Paris Olympics on Day 3

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan clinched three gold and two silver medals at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Sunday, the third day of the world's largest sporting event.

Judoka Hifumi Abe grabbed his second straight Olympic gold medal, successfully defending his Olympic title for the men's 66-kilogram category he had first clinched in the previous Summer Olympics in Tokyo three years ago.

Uta Abe, younger sister of Hifumi and champion in the women's 52-kg judo competition in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, was eliminated in the second round in the same category at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Koki Kano made history by becoming the first Japanese person to win an Olympic gold in an individual event for fencing, defeating home athlete Yannick Borel 15-9 in the final of the men's individual epee event. The Frenchman had advanced to the final after beating Japanese fencers Kazuyasu Minobe and Masaru Yamada along the way.

Japanese female skateboarders boosted the country's medal haul, with 14-year-old Coco Yoshizawa securing gold and 15-year-old Liz Akama clinching silver in the women's street event.

