Tokyo, Washington to Share Timely Info on Incidents Involving U.S. Troops

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and the United States on Sunday confirmed the importance of continued bilateral coordination for sharing "timely information" on incidents and accidents, following a recent spate of sexual assault cases involving U.S. servicemen in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa.

At a bilateral two-plus-two ministerial security meeting held in Tokyo, the Japanese side expressed regret over the recent sexual assault cases, and the two sides agreed to work together to prevent a repeat of such incidents.

As a preventive measure, U.S. forces in Japan earlier this month announced a plan to work with the Japanese government to set up a forum in which senior U.S. military officers stationed in Japan, Okinawa prefectural government officials and locals in Okinawa will exchange opinions.

A joint statement adopted at the two-plus-two meeting said that the participating ministers "welcomed the efforts" to be implemented by U.S. forces in Japan "to prevent unacceptable incidents and behavior."

At a joint press conference after the meeting, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said the important thing is that the measures announced by the United States will be implemented without fail, leading to the prevention of a recurrence.

