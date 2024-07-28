Mitsubishi May Join Honda-Nissan Camp on EVs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is considering joining the camp of Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co., which are planning to cooperate in fields including electric vehicles, it was learned Sunday.

The move would divide major Japanese automakers into two groups--one centering around Toyota Motor Corp. and the other comprising Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi.

As the business environment surrounding the industry is rapidly changing partly because of the spread of EVs, moves among automakers to seek collaboration for survival are accelerating.

Honda and Nissan are considering sharing software and key parts for EVs. They are expected to announce specifics of their partnership as early as this summer, and Mitsubishi may join the move, according to informed sources.

Mitsubishi may seek to team up with Honda and Nissan, leveraging its strengths in plug-in hybrid vehicles and pickup trucks, the sources said.

