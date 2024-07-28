Kamikawa, Blinken Reaffirm Importance of Taiwan Strait Stability

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Meeting in Tokyo, the Japanese and U.S. foreign chiefs discussed an array of issues in the region, including the South China Sea, apparently keeping in mind China, which is stepping up hegemonic activities. They also reconfirmed the significance of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

Japan-U.S. ties are stronger than ever before, Kamikawa said, noting a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in April.

Kamikawa said she hopes that Japan and the United States, as global partners, will further deepen their cooperation in maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law.

Blinken supported Kamikawa's stance.

