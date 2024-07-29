3 Dead in Suspected Stabbing Incident in Shizuoka

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Three members of a family died in an apparent stabbing incident at a house in the city of Kikugawa, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, on Sunday.

The three--Shoichi Shibuya, 87, his wife Ikuko, 81, and their daughter Rumiko, 52--were found lying with what appeared to be stab wounds and were confirmed dead after being taken to hospital.

According to the Shizuoka prefectural police, a knife was found at the scene.

At around 2:25 p.m. Sunday, the police received a report that a man was running wild at the house located in a residential area about 1.5 kilometers south of Kikugawa Station of Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, and had officers rush to the scene.

A man in his 20s who is believed to be a relative of the victims is on the run and the police are trying to locate him on suspicion of murder.

