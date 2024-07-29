Quad Ministers Oppose Actions to Change Maritime Status Quo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India Monday expressed opposition to unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force in the East China Sea and South China Sea.

"We are seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas and reiterate our strong opposition to any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion," the four ministers said in a statement after a meeting in Tokyo, apparently referring to China's assertiveness.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar agreed to cooperate in maintaining and strengthening the free and open maritime order.

"We will promote comprehensive cooperation in areas, from maritime domain awareness to on-site law enforcement," Kamikawa told a joint press conference after the first meeting of the Quad foreign ministers since September last year.

In the joint statement, the ministers reaffirmed their "commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific." They emphasized the importance of adherence to international law to "address challenges to the global maritime rules-based order." They expressed serious concern about "coercive and intimidating maneuvers in the South China Sea."

