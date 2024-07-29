Japan's Yoshizawa Happy, Surprised at Skateboard Olympic Gold

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese skateboarder Coco Yoshizawa has expressed both happiness and surprise at clinching the gold medal for the women's street event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

"My first thought was (the medal) is heavy," the 14-year-old told reporters after standing at the top of the podium. "I'm honestly happy but also surprised that I was the one to win the gold medal."

Yoshizawa said that she knew her main rivals in the final would be compatriots Liz Akama and Funa Nakayama as non-Japanese skateboarders struggled in the preliminary round.

Until the end of the third trick attempts in the final, Akama was in the lead.

Going for gold, Yoshizawa, who had topped the preliminary round, pulled off a big spin flip frontside boardslide in her fourth attempt, a trick with the highest level of difficulty that she acquired when she was in elementary school. This became the deciding factor separating her gold from Akama's silver.

