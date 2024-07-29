Hifumi Abe Overcomes Sister's Shock Defeat to Win Gold

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Hifumi Abe successfully defended his Olympic title in the men's 66-kilogram judo category on Sunday, overcoming his younger sister's shock defeat in the women's 52-kg category earlier in the day.

The Abe siblings won their respective categories at the previous Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and came into the Paris Games as the reigning Olympic champions. However, sister Uta was abruptly eliminated in the second round.

While warming up, Hifumi saw Uta breaking down in tears after her defeat. "I couldn't believe what I was seeing," Hifumi said. "But I made up my mind to shoulder her feelings and fight to the end."

For the past three years, Hifumi and Uta have shared the intense pressure of being Olympic champions. "I would have felt lonely if I had been alone, but I felt totally different because I had the sister," the brother said.

Looking ahead to the next Los Angeles Olympics, Hifumi said he will aim to win a third consecutive gold medal. "I have a new goal after Uta lost this time," he said. "I want to stand on the Olympic stage yet again and win gold together (with the sister)."

