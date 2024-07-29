Kano Undeterred by Opponent's Home Crowd Push in Paris Epee Final

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Koki Kano kept his focus ahead of his gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, despite the home crowd's loud support for his French opponent in the final of the men's individual epee event.

The day's final at the magnificent Grand Palais in the French capital, an exhibition hall built for the 1900 Paris Exposition, was a face-off between the Japanese fencer and Frenchman Yannick Borel, who had defeated Kano's compatriots Kazuyasu Minobe and Masaru Yamada in his journey to the final.

"I was determined not to be the third person in the Japan squad to lose (against Borel)," Kano told reporters after the final.

Amid rapturous cheering for Borel from the many spectators sporting the French tricolor flag, Kano put on a dominant display, winning the final 15-9 to become the first Japanese athlete to stand on the top of the Olympic podium for an individual fencing event.

The crowd, which had started off enthusiastically cheering Kano's opponent, rose at the end of the final to give the Japanese fencer a standing ovation.

