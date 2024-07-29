Blinken Visits NEC Headquarters in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Japanese electronics maker NEC Corp.'s headquarters in Tokyo on Monday morning, inspecting the company's undersea cable systems.

NEC has a share of some 30 pct in the global market of undersea cable systems. Blinken received explanations about such systems and other technologies from NEC President Takayuki Morita.

After the visit, Blinken said, "Working with trusted vendors like NEC...is a critical part of American diplomacy."

NEC showcased to the secretary its optical undersea cable systems, 5G high-speed and high-capacity telecommunications networks and face authentication technologies.

The visit was realized after NEC's technologies were introduced when Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden held talks at the White House in April.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]