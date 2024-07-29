Cyberattack-Hit Niconico to Resume after 2 Months of Halt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--The Niconico video-sharing platform will resume on Aug. 5 after about two months of halt due to a cyberattack, its operator, Dowango Co., has announced.

The Kadokawa Corp. group, which includes Dowango, was hit by the attack using ransomware, which encrypts data and demands a ransom in exchange for decryption, and its services have been unavailable since June 8.

While the data of videos posted on the Niconico platform was not affected, the group is working carefully to restart the platform, given the need to rebuild the system under secure conditions.

Some of the affected services, also including the Niconico livestreaming platform, will resume on Aug. 5, and others are expected to restart in stages. The Niconico community service will not resume as its data has been lost. Current provisional services will be closed. Compensation will be provided to paid subscribers.

The cyberattack, claimed by a hacker group calling itself BlackSuit, resulted in leaks of information on business contracts and the personal data of Kadokawa group employees.

