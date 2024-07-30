Keiko Yamamoto, Voice of Anime Character Bakabon, Dies at 83

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese voice actress Keiko Yamamoto, known as the voice of Bakabon in the classic Japanese anime series "The Genius Bakabon," died of sepsis on April 18. She was 83.

With her characteristic hoarse voice, Yamamoto, a native of Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, provided the voices of supporting characters in many popular anime series, also including Hanako Hanazawa in "Sazae-san" and Shota Yamada in "Chibi Maruko-chan."

Meanwhile, Yamamoto voiced Robocon, the main character of the live action drama series "Ganbare!! Robocon."

She also worked as a narrator for TV programs.

