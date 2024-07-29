Mercury Hits 41 C in Tochigi, Highest in Japan This Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--The temperature climbed to 41.0 degrees Celsius in Sano, Tochigi Prefecture, on Monday, the highest reading so far this year in Japan, the Meteorological Agency said.

According to the agency, it is the second highest temperature on record in the country after 41.1 degrees, marked in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, in 2018 and in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, in 2020.

A Pacific high-pressure system expanded east to cover central and eastern regions, pushing up the mercury to 40 degrees or higher at six observation points in five prefectures. Inland areas, in particular, are believed to have been hit by "feohn" hot winds.

Besides Sano, the temperature scaled to 40.2 degrees in Tatebayashi, Gunma Prefecture, and Hamamatsu, 40.1 degrees in another Gunma city of Isezaki, and 40.0 degrees in Furukawa, Ibaraki Prefecture, and Kumagaya.

Gunma, Ibaraki, Tochigi and Saitama are in the Kanto eastern region, while Shizuoka is in the Tokai central region.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]