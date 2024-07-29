Sharp Customer Information Compromised in Breach

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Sharp Corp. said Monday that customer personal information has been compromised as a result of unauthorized accesses to two of its online services.

Information, including the names, addresses and phone numbers, of 203 customers who placed orders with the Japanese electronics maker's official online Cocoro Store and food delivery service Healsiodeli in June was compromised, Sharp said.

The data breach may affect as many as about 100,000 customers, the company said.

Sharp said that the names, passwords and credit card data of 26,654 customers who logged in or placed orders with Cocoro Store from July 19 through 22 may have been compromised. In addition, about 75,000 users may have had malware installed on their devices without log-ins or purchases via the websites.

The company suspended the two services on July 22, when the unauthorized accesses were confirmed.

