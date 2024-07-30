Regional Banks to Offer One-Stop Moving-Related Procedural Service

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's 62 regional banks are set to launch a one-stop online service enabling users to complete all moving-related procedures.

According to the Regional Banks Association of Japan, all its member banks plan to start the free service, called "life infrastructure platform," in February next year.

The platform will initially allow users to file moving-out and moving-in notifications with municipalities involved and change addresses in their bank accounts and registered information for automatic debit. "My number" cards will be used for identification.

The scope of the service is expected to be expanded to include procedures to stop and start electricity and gas supplies in February 2026. In the longer run, procedures related to child raising, marriage, childbirth, death and inheritance would be covered.

Since unveiling last September the initiative to make it unnecessary for people to visit numerous counters and websites of municipalities and banks when moving, the association has worked out a concrete plan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]