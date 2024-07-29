Safety Deal to Be Signed for Aomori N-Fuel Interim Storage on Aug. 9

Newsfrom Japan

Aomori, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Aomori Prefecture will sign a safety agreement to allow an interim storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in the city of Mutsu to start operations, Soichiro Miyashita, governor of the northeastern Japan prefecture, said Monday.

The prefecture will conclude the agreement with the city government of Mutsu and Recyclable-Fuel Storage Co., the operator of the facility, in a signing ceremony on Aug. 9. A safety agreement is necessary for a spent nuclear fuel interim storage facility to start operations.

It is appropriate to conclude a safety agreement, Miyashita said at a press conference, adding, "It is very significant that a nuclear fuel cycle is complete."

The facility, the first of its kind in Japan, will store spent nuclear fuel from nuclear power plants operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and Japan Atomic Power Co. for up to 50 years until it is reprocessed.

The conclusion of the safety agreement will be the final procedure to be taken for Recyclable-Fuel Storage to receive spent nuclear fuel. The safety agreement will set out the rights of the prefectural and city governments as well as the duties of the company to secure the safety of local residents and protect the environment.

