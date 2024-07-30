Japan Expert Panel Calls for Database of All Civil Court Rulings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel under Japan's Justice Ministry has compiled a report calling for the creation of a database of all rulings in civil and administrative lawsuits.

In the report finalized Monday, the panel, chaired by Hitotsubashi University professor Kazuhiko Yamamoto, called for the establishment of a new information management organization to manage the proposed database, which is expected to enable the use of big data analytics to find ways to prevent and resolve disputes.

The ministry plans to submit a related bill during next year's ordinary session of the Diet, with a view to launching the database in fiscal 2026.

In May 2022, the civil procedure law was revised to fully digitalize civil court procedures. The revised law, under which court rulings will be managed in electronic data, will take effect by 2026.

The envisioned nonprofit information management organization would collect rulings from courts across Japan and redact personal information in the rulings, such as names, birth dates and parts of addresses. The database would be made available to law professionals and researchers for a fee.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]