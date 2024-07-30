Move Overseas Seen Helping Japan Win Olympic Equestrian Medal

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan clinched bronze in equestrian team eventing at the Paris Games Monday, the Asian country's first Olympic medal in 92 years in the sport dominated by the Western world, with the feat attributed to efforts to bring athletes overseas.

The last time Japan won a medal in an Olympic equestrian event was back in 1932, when Takeichi Nishi, better known as "Baron Nishi," claimed gold in show jumping in the Los Angeles Olympics held that year.

"This is a sport that the Europeans dominate," Yoshiaki Oiwa, 48, the oldest member of the Japan squad, said after winning bronze on Monday. "We started off wanting to compete for an upper spot on the leaderboard."

A teary-eyed Oiwa said, "We've spent decades to get where we are today."

The eventing team competition is made up of dressage, cross country and jumping phases.

