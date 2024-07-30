Japan Defense Chief Sees Handling of Allowance Fraud Problematic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Tuesday that it was problematic that ministry officials had failed to report to him quickly the arrests of former Maritime Self-Defense Force divers over allowance fraud.

A lack of such a report is "very problematic from the standpoint of civilian control," Kihara told a meeting of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security.

He refused to resign over a series of scandals involving the ministry and the SDF, including the fraud, saying, "I don't think giving up my job is the way to take responsibility."

"I deeply apologize, including for my responsibility for oversight, as they undermine public trust," he said of the scandals.

On July 12, the ministry announced the punishments of 218 people for the scandals. But it did not disclose the arrests of the four former MSDF divers that took place in November.

